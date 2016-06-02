MSI's Aegis X Desktop Dares You To Unleash the Dragon

Emblazoned with a dragon-crested button that's able to boost your PC's performance with a single touch, MSI's Aegis X is begging you to unleash the beast within.

The glowing dragon button in front is what MSI calls an OC Genie button, because one press will overclock the Aegis' performance by up to 15 percent. The Aegis also sports a pretty unusual two-compartment design that separates the system's bottom-mounted 600-watt power supply from the main body of the PC, where the rest of the components live.



This design helps prevent heat generated by the PSU from affecting overall performance, and with MSI's water-cooled Silent Storm Cooling 2 Pro system taking care of everything else, the Aegis X is a system that's both fast and quiet.

MORE: 15 Must-Watch Twitch Channels



The Aegis X is also VR ready, and features support for Core i7 CPUs, up to 32GB RAM and six hard drives, as well as Nvidia's recently released GTX 1080 GPU.



To go along with the idea of being VR ready, the Aegis X also features a front-mounted HDMI port, so you don't have to reach around to the back in order to plug in a VR headset.

When I saw the Aegis X at MSI's booth, I was impressed by how much the company packed into so little space. And despite the close quarters, you still get handy features, such as space for a wide variety of storage options (M.2, 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch) and tool-less mounting brackets that slide in and out with ease.

And if you don't think you need a full watercooled setup, there's also the standard Aegis, which features a less extravagant -- and cheaper -- air-cooled solution.



While we're still waiting on pricing for pre-built systems, MSI did provide numbers for its barebones units, which include the case, power supply, and MSI's custom motherboard. The watercooled Aegis X will start at $500, while the air-cooled Aegis will cost $400.



This is a great option for those who want a sophisticated boutique-level case, while retaining the options to carry over many of their own components. And as someone who's long been in the market for a sleek and sexy small case to replace my bulky mid-tower, MSI's Aegis X might be the one that finally convinces me to upgrade.

