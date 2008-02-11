Mozilla Unwraps Firefox 2.0.0.12

Mountain View (CA) - A new version of Firefox is now available, giving the browser a standard security and stability makeover.

A total of 10 updates were included in the new update of Firefox, including vulnerabilities that caused the browser to crash, opened up hackers to allow remote code execution, and had a problem with stored password forms.

A few other minor changes included fixing stylesheets, div overlays, and tampering with dialog boxes.

Firefox 2.0.0.12 is available from Firefox.com, and users already running the browser will be prompted to update without any additional action needed.