Galaxy S8 Could Be Surpassed by This New Phone

OnePlus is already planning a Galaxy S8 competitor in the OnePlus 5. But now it looks Samsung will face another challenger that could be faster.

A benchmark has been published to Geekbench that refers to a device known as the "Motorola Moto Z (2)." The listing says the device runs on Android 7.1.1 and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. The device also has 4GB of RAM. But here's where it gets really interesting: in scores posted to Geekbench, the device performed better than Samsung's Galaxy S8 line.

According to the benchmark data, which was earlier reported on by BGR, the Motorola handset in question earned a score of 1,879 on the single-core Geekbench tests and a score of 6,503 on the multi-core tests. According to the benchmark charts on Geekbench, the Snapdragon-equipped Galaxy S8 had a score of 1,304 in the single-core test. On the multi-core side, Samsung's handset mustered 4,059.

Geekbench is by no means the only measure of power for smartphone processors, but the data suggests Samsung might soon lose the title as world's fastest phone.

For its part, Motorola just last week unveiled the Moto Z2 Play, a device that comes with decidedly mid-range features and not the kind of power outed in the Geekbench release. The Moto Z2 Play runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor and has a 5.5-inch screen. The phone will be available unlocked starting next month for $499.

The Moto Z2 hasn't been officially announced as a flagship competitor to the Galaxy S8, and it's unknown whether the device in the Geekbench release is a new, upcoming handset or is falsely identified. But if the Geekbench scores are legitimate and Motorola is indeed working on a new high-end handset, the Z2 might be one to watch.