Motorola Leaks Moto 360's Price

Motorola hasn't made an official announcement regarding the price of its upcoming Moto 360 smartwatch, but the smartphone maker had no qualms about quietly leaking the watch's value. Based on the official rules section of a Moto 360 contest being held by Motorola, the Android Wear-based device will carry a retail value of $249.

The contest, called the "Moto 360 Design Face-Off," allows users to design their own watch face for the Moto 360 using a photoshop template. The grand prize winner gets their very own Moto 360, which Google clearly labels as having a $249 price tag in the official rules. Nine other winners will recieve $50 Google Play gift cards, and Motorola notes that it can use any winning watch faces for marketing materials as well as actual watch models.

MORE: Moto 360: Everything You Need to Know



First announced several months ago, the Moto 360 will be one of the first watches to run Google's Android Wear OS for wearables. The 360 has a subtle and stylish design that looks more like a traditional watch than a high-tech wearable, sporting a single button on the right side that resembles the crown found on analog watches.

The device will support Google Now voice commands and will allow users to receive Hangouts messages, though Motorola hasn't specified whether or not the device can make calls like the Samsung Gear 2.

The Moto 360 is slated to arrive this summer, but we haven't heard a firm release date. We expect to see more of the wearable at Google's I/O conference starting June 25 in San Francisco.

Follow Mike Andronico @MikeAndronico and on Google+. Follow us @TomsGuide, on Facebook and on Google+.