Mohu's Cord-Cutting Antenna Now Just $13

When it comes to ditching cable, streaming video services aren't a cable cutter's only alternatives. Inexpensive HDTV antennas let you receive over-the-air HD programming and, unlike Netflix and Hulu, they don't require a monthly payment.

Among our favorite indoor antennas is the Mohu Leaf Metro. Currently priced at $12.99, the Editor's Choice antenna is $5 off and the cheapest it's ever been. (Amazon offers the same price).

This unobtrusive, paper-thin antenna is incredibly easy to set up and in our tests was capable of pulling in most of our favorite channels, including CBS, NBC, Telemundo, and PBS. Naturally, the antenna is capable of receiving other major networks, like ABC, Fox, and Univision, as well programming from smaller networks like LiveWell and Cozi TV. (To get a better idea of what channels may be available, Amazon has set up an antenna primer that displays local programming in your area).

At $12.99, the Mohu Leaf Metro is a no-brainer for the cord-cutter who wants to spend more time in front of their TV.