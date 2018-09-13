Send Us Your Spider-Man Photos and Win a PSN Gift Card

If you’ve been playing Marvel’s Spider-Man since it launched last Friday, you probably already know that eager players can pause the game at any moment, pull out Peter Parker’s phone and take a Spider-Man selfie.





(Image credit: Tom's Guide)



Editors' Note:We're ending submissions Friday, September 14 at 2pm EDT. Send in your photos now!

Want an art-house shot of Spider-guy in the rain? Take a black-and-white photo, True Believer. Want to crop your selfie onto the cover of a Marvel comic book or add classic onomatopoeia? The canvas is yours. Want to set a timer to capture Pete whooping henchman ass? Rumble, young gamer, rumble.





(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

We’ve been enjoying Marvel’s Spider-Man for a little over a week now. Not only did we give the PlayStation 4 exclusive 4.5 out of 5 stars, we couldn’t help but snap Spidey Selfies (Spideys?) of our own. Some of our favorite shots are here, but we want to see yours!





(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Can you get a great shot of Spider-Man running up World Trade One? What about a chill selfie of Webhead sitting in an air duct waiting for bad guys to stop yammering? Can you catch a shot of J. Jonah Jameson mid-sneeze? We want to see!



Send us your favorite Spider-selfie and you’ll be entered to win a $25 PlayStation Network gift card -- perfect for snagging the game’s City That Never Sleeps DLC pack.



All you need is to follow Tom’s Guide on Twitter or Facebook, then @ us in a tweet or a Facebook post with your best pose. Do that and you’re entered! A winner will be selected at random and announced on Saturday, Friday 15.

Don't worry if your snapshot doesn't get you the prize. At the end of the week, we'll be gathering up our favorite submissions and posting them right here on Tom's Guide. No cash, but lots of spotlight! That's very Peter Parker.



(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Get swinging, Spider-army! Those Spidey Selfies ain’t gonna snap themselves. We’ll stop taking entries Friday at 2pm EDT. (See Editors' Note above.)



No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Giveaway is only open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States, and the District of Columbia, 18 or older. This giveaway is open until September 15, 2018 at 12pm EDT.