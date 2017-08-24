Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: What You Need to Know

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is shaping up to be the unexpected team-up of the year, and we can't help but be excited for it. The game, developed by Ubisoft for the Nintendo Switch, pits the well-known heroic plumber against the raving Rabbids, which are tearing apart the Mushroom Kingdom. With his friends and a few good Rabbids at his side (dressed as Mario mainstays Luigi, Yoshi and Princess Peach) Mario engages in tactical warfare to restore his home.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

What kind of game is Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle?

Mario + Rabbids is a turn-based tactical strategy game. Each team takes turns moving characters across the board, attacking and setting up new strategies. Other games in this genre include XCOM, Advance Wars and Disgaea.

It's a big shift for Mario, who isn't known for carrying a weapon. In this game, he uses a laser gun for attacks while battling the Rabbids. The game, though, is not graphically violent, so don't worry about letting your kids play it. It's rated E10+ (everyone 10 and older).

What the heck is a Rabbid?

The Rabbids, also known as the "Raving Rabbids," are oddball, rabbit-like characters that scream when provoked. Think of them as lapine versions of Minions.

They first appeared in Ubisoft's Rayman franchise back in 2006, but their popularity has spawned a series of more than a dozen games across consoles and mobile phones.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

When is Mario + Rabbids coming out?

Mario + Rabbids is scheduled to be released on August 29 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch, and will cost $60.



For $100, you can get the collectors' edition, which includes collectible cards, the game's soundtrack and a a six-inch statue of Rabbid Mario.

Who is developing the game?

Despite the prominent focus on Mario, the game is developed by Ubisoft, the French studio behind the Rabbids. The team presented a prototype to Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto, who was reportedly impressed to see Mario in a new genre.