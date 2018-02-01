Mario Kart Coming to Phones: What We Know So Far

The Nintendo Switch is thriving, but Mario is once again making the jump to mobile.

Nintendo has announced that Mario Kart Tour will be the long-running racing game's first entry into the smartphone app world, in a tweet teasing the new title.

Specifically, the tweet notes that Tour is a "new mobile application" currently "in development," which suggests it will follow Nintendo's traditional smartphone release pattern of landing on iOS and Android, with the former version possibly launching before the latter. Nintendo is giving the game a wide window for release of "the fiscal year ending in March 2019."

While that's all we know for sure about this game, it's not too early to wonder how this game will play. Super Mario Run, for example, looked like a traditional platform adventure, but its controls were more similar to an infinite runner, as you simply tapped the screen to jump in varying ways.

At the very least, we would hope that Nintendo finds a way to make live online multiplayer possible, though racing against ghosts representing your friends' best times is more likely considering that Nintendo's online efforts may be more focused on the Nintendo Switch Online service, which it recently announced will launch this September.

This will be Nintendo's fifth mobile game, following Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Fire Emblem Heroes, the afore-mentioned Super Mario Run and Miitomo (which it recently announced will shut down this May. Nintendo is likely working on other titles for your smartphone, including one based on the Legend of Zelda series, rumors of which broke last year.