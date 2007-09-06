Should You Buy a New Mac Mini, iMac or Mac Pro?

Introduction

Apple recently released what some have called long overdue updates to its lineup of desktop computers: the Mac Mini, iMac and Mac Pro. This update marks the third version of desktop Macs to use Intel’s multi-core processors, and the third version to be able to run both Apple’s Mac OS X, and Microsoft’s Windows operating systems.

Counter Clockwise from Top Left: the Mac Mini, iMac and Mac Pro.

Mac Mini Default Configurations

Hardware Model 1.83 GHz (MB138LL/A) 2.0 GHz (MB139LL/A) Processor 1.83 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo 2.0 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo L2 Cache 2 MB Shared 4 MB Shared System Bus 667 MHz 667 MHz Memory 1 GB of 667MHz DDR2 SDRAM (2 x 512 MB)

Upgradeable to 2 GB of 667MHz DDR2 SDRAM (2 x 1 GB) Hard Drive 80 GB 5400 RPM SATA

Upgradeable to 120 GB or 160 GB 120 GB 5400 RPM SATA

Upgradeable to 160 GB Optical Drive CD-RW / DVD-ROM CD-RW DVD±R DL DVD±RW Graphics Intel GMA 950 motherboard GPU requiring minimum of 80 MB of main memory and up to additional 64 MB main memory Ports One FireWire 400, Four USB 2, One DVI, One VGA (using included adapter), S-video and composite video output (using Apple adapter sold separately) Network Wired: 10/100/1000 BASE-T Gigabit Ethernet

Wireless: AirPort Extreme (802.11 a/b/g/n), Bluetooth 2.0 + EDR Audio Built-in speakers, digital audio input/audio line in, digital audio output/headphone out Warrantee 90 days free phone support, one year limited warrantee Base Model Price $599.00 $799.00

Optional Hardware

All Mac Mini Models Keyboard USB Keyboard with Two USB 2 Ports Mouse USB Mouse

Wireless Keyboard and Mouse also available Displays All Apple displays are flat panel, starting at 20", $599

(Apple computers also work with many non Apple displays) Software

All Mac Mini Models Mac OS X 10.4 Tiger Operating System, iLife ’08 (including Microsoft Office Demo), and Apple Front Row are included with all 2007 Mac Mini models

Note that internal upgrades for Apple computers are priced as pre-purchase upgrades, while some upgrades may become prohibitively expensively once the unit is completely built.

