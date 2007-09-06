Should You Buy a New Mac Mini, iMac or Mac Pro?

Introduction
Apple recently released what some have called long overdue updates to its lineup of desktop computers: the Mac Mini, iMac and Mac Pro. This update marks the third version of desktop Macs to use Intel’s multi-core processors, and the third version to be able to run both Apple’s Mac OS X, and Microsoft’s Windows operating systems.
Counter Clockwise from Top Left: the Mac Mini, iMac and Mac Pro.
Mac Mini Default Configurations
|Hardware
|Model
|1.83 GHz (MB138LL/A)
|2.0 GHz (MB139LL/A)
|Processor
|1.83 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo
|2.0 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo
|L2 Cache
|2 MB Shared
|4 MB Shared
|System Bus
|667 MHz
|667 MHz
|Memory
|1 GB of 667MHz DDR2 SDRAM (2 x 512 MB)
Upgradeable to 2 GB of 667MHz DDR2 SDRAM (2 x 1 GB)
|Hard Drive
|80 GB 5400 RPM SATA
Upgradeable to 120 GB or 160 GB
|120 GB 5400 RPM SATA
Upgradeable to 160 GB
|Optical Drive
|CD-RW / DVD-ROM
|CD-RW DVD±R DL DVD±RW
|Graphics
|Intel GMA 950 motherboard GPU requiring minimum of 80 MB of main memory and up to additional 64 MB main memory
|Ports
|One FireWire 400, Four USB 2, One DVI, One VGA (using included adapter), S-video and composite video output (using Apple adapter sold separately)
|Network
|Wired: 10/100/1000 BASE-T Gigabit Ethernet
Wireless: AirPort Extreme (802.11 a/b/g/n), Bluetooth 2.0 + EDR
|Audio
|Built-in speakers, digital audio input/audio line in, digital audio output/headphone out
|Warrantee
|90 days free phone support, one year limited warrantee
|Base Model Price
|$599.00
|$799.00
|Optional Hardware
All Mac Mini Models
|Keyboard
|USB Keyboard with Two USB 2 Ports
|Mouse
|USB Mouse
Wireless Keyboard and Mouse also available
|Displays
|All Apple displays are flat panel, starting at 20", $599
(Apple computers also work with many non Apple displays)
|Software
All Mac Mini Models
|Mac OS X 10.4 Tiger Operating System, iLife ’08 (including Microsoft Office Demo), and Apple Front Row are included with all 2007 Mac Mini models
Note that internal upgrades for Apple computers are priced as pre-purchase upgrades, while some upgrades may become prohibitively expensively once the unit is completely built.
I've been in the market for a $1000 "Mac Desktop" for several months but in the end just gave up and reluctantly got a nice cheap Dell. I would have definitely preferred a Mac but if they refuse to make an "ordinary" product for us "ordinary" people then I'll throw my money elsewhere.
BTW, for less than $600 this is what I got from Dell C2D/2GB/250GB/DVDRW/x1300/22"LCD = $600. What's odd is that Apple would easily charge $1100 for these specs so people should really quit making fun of PC's because if Apple ruled the world then we'd all be broke.
While I totally understand your shopping method, I think its important to realize there is more to the computing experience than cheap hardware. I'd gladly pay 1200 for an iMac (2x what your dell costs) just so that I could have the iLife software and OS X. The iLife software is the best software for ordinary folks I've ever seen. Nothing touches it on any platform, including OS X. As for the OS, I guess basic file management can be had on any system, but I love the fact that I don't have to deal with virus/spyware/zombieware on my Mac. That last point alone is worth paying a measly $600. So, maybe Apple does not have the widest selection of hardware at the cheapest prices, but the actual experience of using it is worth far more than the cash you saved.
In my daily work, I use 5 machines, 2 are Macs. My home computer is a Mac.
While I totally understand your shopping method, I think its important to realize there is more to the computing experience than cheap hardware. I'd gladly pay 1200 for an iMac (2x what your dell costs) just so that I could have the iLife software and OS X. The iLife software is the best software for ordinary folks I've ever seen. Nothing touches it on any platform, including OS X. As for the OS, I guess basic file management can be had on any system, but I love the fact that I don't have to deal with virus/spyware/zombieware on my Mac. That last point alone is worth paying a measly $600. So, maybe Apple does not have the widest selection of hardware at the cheapest prices, but the actual experience of using it is worth far more than the cash you saved.
In my daily work, I use 5 machines, 2 are Macs. My home computer is a Mac.
Intel Core 2 Quad Q6600 Processor(2.40GHz, 4x2MB, 1066MHz FSB)
ABIT IP35-E Motherboard (P35 Express, 8GB DDR2, 1333MHz FSB)
G.Skill 4GB PC2-6400 DDR2 DIMM Dual Channel Memory
ASUS GeForce 8500GT 256MB GDDR3 PCI Express x16 HDCP Ready Video Card
Seagate Barracuda 320GB Hard Drive(Serial ATA-300, 7,200 RPM, 16MB)
Lite-On Dual Layer DVD±RW Writer (8x DVD±R DL)
Antec SOLO Silver/Black Mini Tower (ATX, 8 Bays)
Antec EarthWatts EA-430 430W Power Supply
Acer Black 19" Widescreen LCD Monitor (19", 1440x900, 5ms)
Microsoft Business Keyboard / Mouse Combo
Windows XP Professional x64
And for an extra $200 I am considering another 4Gb of RAM and a second hard disk. All this for less than half the price of the comparable Mac Pro model. My GPU is not spectacular but I'm not a gamer and it is easily upgraded. My next endeavor is to run Leopard on one of this systems' drive partitions. I'm not too crazy about Apple's hardware either. But Tiger running on my 21" iMac G5 2.1Ghz machine has been next to flawless.
On the matter of the Mac Pro: Yep, another Mac model that was not updated in any way other the processor for about 15-18 months! Only in Jan 2008 has there been a real update to the Mac Pro.
However, keep in mind that the fact that Apple owns the OS allows Apple to make special releases of Mac OS X for new Macs, and though that it is a good thing Macs don't need separate driver CDs for Mac OS X, it also may mean lag time while Apple write the drivers for the new hardware.