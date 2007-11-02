Mac OSX Cracked for PCs/More Update Woes

Now You Can Run Mac OSX Leopard On An X86 PC
But Shouldn’t It Just Work?
If you’re wondering why Mac OSX won’t just work on a typical PC, like Windows and DOS and Linux and Unix and OS/2 and ... well you get the idea... all other Intel-based operating systems, the answer may surprise you. It’s not an incompatibility issue; it’s intentional interference from Apple.
Apple has placed specific code in the Mac operating system that looks for a special chip found only in Apple-built computers. When the Mac OS fails to find this chip in a PC, the Mac OS refuses to install. This gives rise to the question: "Once I buy the right to use an OS, shouldn’t I be allowed to install it wherever I want to?"
Apple’s motivation in making Mac OSX so exceptionally proprietary has often been the subject of discussion. However, in my opinion, the reason is clear: Apple makes a fortune on its computers. If the Mac OS were to suddenly become available for the much more affordable PC, Apple wouldn’t sell as many of those high priced computers. There’s little argument that Mac OSX is an excellent operating system, otherwise Windows users wouldn’t be working so hard to install it on their PCs. It’s the hardware that tends to cause people to take sides. Hard core Mac users swear by it, insisting it’s worth the extra money. Windows users often look at the price tag, and just swear at it.
I obviously won’t post links here to patched OS files. But, if you’d like to satisfy your educational curiosity as to how OSX runs on a PC, I’m sure you’ll find the links in this article enlightening.
Concerning the other matter, I believe that the apple representitives were reiterating the contents of Apple SLA and not commenting on whether or in it is physically possible to install the software on an x86 computer or to install the software on a second Mac. I do not consider this to be spreading lies, but rather re-iterating policy.
You pay extra in return for a more stable system. However, make changes by adding untested hardware and software and you risk losing that guarantee. Even so, a simple OS update or software upgrade can cause issues. Technically, you should never change or update such a machine to maitain it's factory intregity, (which is ok if it's an edit suite and not a shared system or accessing the internet).
However, not all macs are task specific, and are used for general purpose. Which works in large part because your average user won't bother with changing the machine much. They will just use it as is.
So when you pay extra and expect stability in return, and it fails... especially when your the kind of person whose snubbed everything MS windows is for the very same reason...
Yeah, I'd would be angry too. Now I use both platforms, and I have XP boxes that have run for years without fail and macs that have not. What's good from all of this (and this also includes Vista), is that the high and mighty are capable of error, and will have to eat humble pie, get serious, and get back on track. (Even if that means they 'censor' some things or do a little PR work, and still have to eat their humble pie in the closet).
PC: "Mac, what happened?"
MAC: "Ah, it's just a scratch."
PC: "Just a Scratch? A body cast and in a wheel chair?"
MAC: "Dude, it's nothing, I had a little problem with an update...I'll be ok."
PC: "Look, if you want to talk about it, I fully understand..."
MAC: "PC, I don't want to talk about it-"
PC: "It's OK, I do understand-"
MAC: "Just drop it PC."
PC: "Hey, I-"
MAC: "I didn't make fun of you when you ugraded to Vista! Not drop it!"
PC: "Ok, ok. Take it easy. I'll give you some space and we'll chat later."