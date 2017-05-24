Save Up to 50 Percent During the Logitech PC Accessories Sale

From gaming mice to wireless headsets, Amazon is taking 50 percent off a wide selection of Logitech accessories. It's one of the best Logitech sales we've seen with savings that range from $15 to $186. The sale slashes the price of our favorite Logitech accessories, including:

HD Pro Webcam C920: These days every computer sports a built-in webcam, but none of them come close to providing the kind of image quality we got from Logitech's HD Pro Webcam C920. The unit houses a 1080p camera that's flanked by LEDs and microphones. It has a 78-degree field of view, which is more than enough to squeeze a second person or large object into the frame. Normally priced at $62, it's on sale for $49.95.

MX Master Mouse: The MX Master Mouse combines a gorgeous, ergonomic design with a host of intelligent features. It doesn't have the same flair as the company's gaming mice, but it's an excellent everyday mouse that provides support and functionality for a variety of office functions. The mouse can connect to three separate systems (Windows or Mac) and switch between them seamlessly. The $80 mouse is now just $59.99.

Z523 Speakers: This 2.1 speaker system offers room-filling, 360-degree sound. The accompanying down-firing subwoofer delivers deep thumps, whether you're watching movies or playing games. The $99 speakers are now just $49.99.

You can check out the rest of Amazon's Logitech sale before it ends tonight at 11:59pm.