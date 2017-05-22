Trending

Take $27 Off Logitech's Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard

This portable keyboard seamlessly toggles between devices.

By now we've all become screen typing experts, but no matter how fast you can tap away on your tablet or smartphone, nothing beats typing on a dedicated keyboard. That's why Logitech created its K480 Bluetooth Multi-Device Keyboard. The $50 keyboard is now on sale for just $22.99.

The Bluetooth keyboard can be paired with up to three devices simultaneously. A dial in the upper-right corner of the keyboard controls which device you're typing on. So you can be drafting an email on your Windows PC, turn the knob, and quickly reply to a text or Tweet on your smartphone or tablet. 

Logitech K480 Multi-Device Bluetooth KeyboardView Deal

A shallow groove above the function keys lets you prop a smartphone or tablet so you can see what you're typing.

Once you sync a device for the first time, it stays paired until you replace it with something else.

If you travel a lot with multiple devices, the Logitech K480 is for you. Two AAA batteries are included.