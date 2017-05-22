Take $27 Off Logitech's Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard

By now we've all become screen typing experts, but no matter how fast you can tap away on your tablet or smartphone, nothing beats typing on a dedicated keyboard. That's why Logitech created its K480 Bluetooth Multi-Device Keyboard. The $50 keyboard is now on sale for just $22.99.

The Bluetooth keyboard can be paired with up to three devices simultaneously. A dial in the upper-right corner of the keyboard controls which device you're typing on. So you can be drafting an email on your Windows PC, turn the knob, and quickly reply to a text or Tweet on your smartphone or tablet.

A shallow groove above the function keys lets you prop a smartphone or tablet so you can see what you're typing.

Once you sync a device for the first time, it stays paired until you replace it with something else.

If you travel a lot with multiple devices, the Logitech K480 is for you. Two AAA batteries are included.