Amazon’s Cheapest Kindle Finally Gets Lighting

An update to Amazon's entry-level Kindle e-reader adds adjustable lighting, a feature that used to be restricted to its pricier Paperwhite and Oasis. Available for pre-order now and shipping April 10, the new Kindle costs $89, bumped up from 2014's $79 model.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The other change to the Kindle is that its display looks less recessed, so its bezel isn't as chunky and exaggerated. This model measures 0.34 inches thick and weighs 6.1 ounces, which makes it a hair thinner and lighter than the 2014 Kindle (0.4 inches, 6.7 ounces) and closer to the Paperwhite (0.32 inches, 6.4 ounces).

MORE: Best Kindles

Amazon still promises "weeks of battery life" with this lit-up Kindle, as well as improved "electronic ink technology for better contrast" and "capacitive touch to prevent accidental swipes." Those two features are also found in Amazon's most recent Paperwhite and Oasis.

Just like its predecessor, the new Kindle sports a six-inch, 167 points-per-inch (ppi) display. To incentivize upgraders, Amazon's offering a trade-in deal in which your previous Kindle gets you "an Amazon.com gift card for the appraised value as well as a 25% discount on [the] new device."

The Kindle supports a bunch of features that are standard for Amazon tablets, such as Audible audiobooks (listenable via Bluetooth), Goodreads tracking and X-Ray for diving deeper into your book.

We look forward to testing the new Kindle soon.