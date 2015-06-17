Microsoft Reveals Gears of War, Killer Instinct for Windows 10

LOS ANGELES – This year’s E3 expo played host to the first-ever PC Gaming Show, but that didn’t stop the head of Xbox from taking the stage. Microsoft’s Phil Spencer appeared at the inaugural event, and revealed that some big name Xbox One games are making their way to Windows 10.

The biggest news Spencer dropped was that Killer Instinct, an Xbox One-exclusive fighting game that launched alongside the system, will come to the PC. All Killer Instinct players will be able to fight it out online, regardless of platform. Shortly after, The Coalition studio head Rod Ferguson revealed that Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, a remake of the first Gears of War game, will launch simultaneously for Xbox One and Windows 10 players in August.

MORE: E3 2015 Day 1: What You Missed

When asked if any other Gears of War games were coming to Windows, Ferguson said there was “nothing to announce yet,” hinting that the upcoming Gears of War 4 may also come to Windows.

“There have been times when Microsoft lost our way with PC gaming,” said Spencer, expressing a desire to deliver more to PC players.

Spencer said that with Windows 10’s DirectX12 graphics interface, developers will have a unified platform to make games on. Still, Spencer isn’t looking to force cross-compatibility between PC and Xbox.

“There are games that exist on a TV and games that exist on PC. It’s not our job to dictate that. But to give developers the option, in our experience, leads to the best games,” he said.

Microsoft also showed off more of Fable Legends and Gigantic, two games that will support cross-platform play between Xbox One and PC gamers when they launch later this year.

With big franchises such as Killer Instinct and Gears of War coming to Windows 10, Microsoft seems to be more invested than ever in bringing first-party titles to PC. We’re gearing up to play with new games and new hardware at the PC Gaming Show, so stay tuned for more.

Mike Andronico is an Associate Editor at Tom's Guide. When he's not writing about games, PCs and iOS, you can usually catch him playing Street Fighter. Follow Mike at @MikeAndronico. Follow us @TomsGuide, on Facebook and on Google+.