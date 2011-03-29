This Jacket is Made From Keyboard Letters

Designed and created by Julien David, the Keyboard Jacket is made from the many different keys of a keyboard. Featuring 900 separate keys, the Keyboard Jacket makes a very bold fashion statement. Unfortunately, you won't be able to plug yourself into a computer and function as the human keyboard you look like.

The Keyboard Jacket is designed with black and white keyboard keys to accent the shape and design of typical suit jackets. Despite having 900 keyboard keys all over, the Keyboard Jacket remains comfortable thanks to embedded fabric which keeps the keys from making the jacket uncomfortable. It definitely isn't your typical trendy jacket, but this design is sure to turn some tech-savvy heads.