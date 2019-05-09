Jabra's Excellent AirPod Killers Are Now $40 Off

The Jabra Elite Active 65ts are a great pair of in-ear headphones that can outperform Apple's AirPods. For a limited time, you can get them at a generous discount.





(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Amazon has the Jabra Elite Active 65ts on sale for $149.99. That's $40 off and also undercuts Walmart's and Best Buy's price by $40.

The Editor's Choice Elite Active 65t — which are a sweat-resistant and longer lasting version of the Elite 65t — are our favorite truly wireless earbuds, and in our head-to-head between the Jabras and the Apple Airpods, Jabra's headphones proved to be much more versatile than Apple's buds. They also beat out the Samsung Galaxy Buds.

When we reviewed the Jabra Elite Active 65t, we found that the earbuds produce great sound, have a functional and attractive design, a 5-hour battery life (with the charging case adding another 10), and many other handy features you can find in the Sound+ companion app.