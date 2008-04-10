Blu-ray Players To Connect With IPod, IPhone

Manhattan Beach (CA) - Interactive media company Netblender has reportedly created a new program for the iPhone and iPod Touch that allows users to connect to their Blu-ray players via an Internet link.

The first player that will be open to this new technology is the Playstation 3, as it is the only player on the market right now with the latest playback functionality.

"The sophisticated user interface of the iPhone enables greater user interaction as well as the power to leverage the iPhone’s existing network," said Netblender, who will officially announce the new technology today.

In addition to using the Apple devices as remote controls for Blu-ray players, users will be able to send the movie from the player to an iPhone or iPod Touch.

"Search, e-commerce and advertising possibilities related to movie content abound when one imagines real-time communication between the iPhone and the content currently being displayed on a Blu-ray player," the company added.