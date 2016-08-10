Apple Debuting iPhone 7 on Sept. 7 (Report)

We're soon going to find out whether the iPhone 7 will breathe new life into Apple's smartphone sales, or whether the new model is just an iPhone 6s with a few extra features. Apple will reportedly take the wraps off its new smartphone Sept. 7.





That's the word from Bloomberg News, which noted the Sept. 7 date for an iPhone launch event amid a larger report on the expected changes slated for Apple's MacBook Pro lineup. (That new MacBook Pro, which will reportedly adopt the iPhone's Touch ID sensor and an OLED touch screen strip, won't be joining the new iPhone on stage at that Sept. 7 event, Bloomberg reports.)

MORE: iPhone 7 Rumors: Dual Cameras, Release Date and More

A Sept. 7 debut for the iPhone 7 makes sense for a number of reasons. First, that's the time of year when Apple has unveiled previous iPhones. The iPhone 6s and 6s Plus made their debuts on Sept. 9, 2015; exactly a year earlier, Apple held an event to show off the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus.



A Sept. 7 press event would also square with the other dates we've heard about the iPhone 7 launch. Last month, reliable phone-detail leaker Evan Blass tweeted that the iPhone 7 would hit retail shelves Sept. 16. That would mean roughly 10 days between Apple announcing the new phone and it arriving in stores — about the timeframe Apple has used in the past.



With the arrival date of the iPhone taking shape, we can concentrate on which features it will include once Apple finally pulls back the curtain. Based on rumors, the new phone is all but certain to drop the 3.5mm headphone jack that's been standard on all iPhones since the first one debuted in 2007.

We're also expecting the new iPhone Plus — or iPhone Pro, as some people have taken to calling it — to feature a dual-lens camera on the rear that will capture better images, even in low light. In recent days, we've heard rumors about the iPhone 7's home button adding pressure sensitivity, not unlike the 3D Touch feature currently available with the displays on the 6s and 6s Plus.



A revamped MacBook Pro may not be in the works for that rumored Sept. 7 press event, but could another Apple product join the iPhone 7 on stage? Apple is reportedly working on a new version of its Apple Watch, which would add built-in GPS, a faster processor and a better battery, among other features. No one's mentioned the Apple Watch 2 in the same breath as the iPhone 7, but Apple did give both its smartwatch and phone equal time at its September 2014 event.