Don't Fall for This Simple iPhone Phishing Scam

There's a new iPhone threat making its rounds online, but you can protect yourself if you know what to look out for.

Some iPhone owners are reporting on Reddit that they've been targeted with a phishing scam that claims their Apple ID accounts have been disabled. The messages come with a link to fix the problem. Only in this case, the link isn't the real thing, and you might fall victim to a phishing attack if you click on it.

"Your Apple ID has been disabled until we hear from you," the message reads, according to Redditors. "Prevent this by confirming your informations (sic) at [Link]."

The message is signed, "Apple inc."

Of course, this kind of phishing is nothing new, and both iOS and Android users have probably seen similar attacks in the past.

However, phishing scams have become one of the most appealing ways for hackers to target folks, and there are a slew of iPhone owners around the world that don't know what phishing is and might click on the link for fear of not having access to their Apple IDs.

What's worse, the look and feel of the web page that you'd go to if you clicked on the link looks nearly identical to the real Apple website. On that page, you'll find a big login area, where the malicious hackers ask you to input your email address and password. As you might expect, that information is then taken, your Apple ID compromised, and the hackers could run off to buy goods on your account.

Luckily, even those who fall victim to the attack can quickly reset their Apple ID passwords. But by then, some charges might have already gone through.

For its part, Apple has long said that it would never text its users to tell them about a possible problem to the Apple ID. So, if you're presented with such a message, whatever you do, don't believe it -- and don't click on the link.