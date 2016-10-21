iPhone Has Secret One-Handed Keyboard

The iPhone 7 Plus beats the regular iPhone 7 in so many ways it's not even funny. It has a sharper and bigger screen, longer battery life, and only it has an optical zoom for the camera. It's easily worth the extra $100 bucks, but typing on that big boy can be a chore, especially with one hand.

The good news is that there's a hidden one-handed iOS keyboard that would easily solve that problem, and it's been discovered by developer Steve Troughton-Smith. Plus, it's apparently been there hanging out since iOS 8!

More good news. All you need to do to activate the keyboard is swipe in from the edge of the phone. Easy right? Nope.

The bad news is that, at least for now, you need to have a jailbroken iPhone to enjoy this hidden keyboard, which shifts the letters to the side and places shortcut keys for cut, copy and paste on the other side.

Typing on a smaller layout would certainly be doable on a 5.5-inch screen, but for whatever reason Apple has never activated this feature.

There are third-party options you can try that are one-hand friendly, such as Microsoft's Word Flow for iOS; it lays out the letters in an arc, which can help make pecking out messages more comfortable.

And if you want something really minimal, you can try Minuum, which also has a one-handed mode, but it's not as highly rated in the iTunes store.

But what people really want is for Apple to bake this functionality right in. We're waiting...