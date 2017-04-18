iPhone 8 to Fight Galaxy S8 With This

Samsung's Galaxy S8 could very well end up being the best overall smartphone out there once it hits stores in a few days. But Apple is working to make sure its reign doesn't last long.

A new report from Japan's Mac Otakara adds some weight to the more prevalent iPhone 8 rumors out there, including rumblings of a stainless steel design and a flat OLED display.

The report, as translated by Apple Insider, claims that the iPhone 8 will have a "glass sandwich" design reminiscent of that of the iPhone 4, with a sturdy steel center and slabs of glass on the front and back. The phone will reportedly use an improved version of the stainless steel that comprises the Apple Watch.

Mac Otakara also notes that the display will be a flat OLED panel (contradicting some previous flexible display rumors), and could sport a vertically oriented iSight camera that would allow the next iPhone to work more seamlessly with mobile VR headsets. The report also seems to affirm the iPhone 8's oft-rumored virtual home button, which would replace the physical Touch ID key and would allow for more screen real estate.

While Apple's 10th-anniversary iPhone will likely steal the show later this year, it could be joined by improved versions of the iPhone 7. According to Bloomberg, Apple will launch a total of three handsets this fall: An all-new high-end model (which could be called the iPhone 8 or iPhone X), as well as the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus, which would get the usual refresh treatment Apple gives to its new phones after a year.

However, while the 7s and 7s Plus are expected to arrive in September, we might have to wait a bit longer for Apple's big 10th-anniversary redesign.