iPhone 8 Won't Have a Big Screen After All (Report)

The iPhone 8 is going to be huge. In fact, Apple has reportedly just ordered another 60 million OLED screens from Samsung, bringing the total to 160 million. And that's just one supplier, according to the Korea Herald.

But the iPhone 8 or iPhone X (the name depends on which rumors you read) may not be as physically big as previously reported.

(Image credit: A 5.1-inch iPhone 8 could give users a decent size screen in a very compact design. Credit: Techconfigurations/YouTube)

Early iPhone 8 rumors and reports have pointed to Apple's 10th anniversary iPhone sporting a 5.8-inch screen, which would make it bigger than the current iPhone 7 Plus.

But according to 9 to 5 Mac, by way of KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 8 will be similar in size to the 4.7-inch iPhone 7. That's just the body, though.

Because Apple is supposedly making the OLED display an edge-to-edge panel with virtually no bezel, Apple Insider says to expect a screen that's 5.1 to 5.2 inches in size. That could actually wind up being the best of both worlds.

I recently purchased an iPhone 7 Plus instead of the iPhone 7 because I wanted a bigger screen for watching video and longer battery life, but I miss being able to type with one hand, especially when riding the subway. A 5.1-inch or so iPhone 8 would give me the real estate I need while still being fairly compact.

There's more potential good news. KGI's Kuo says Apple should squeeze a 2,700 mAh battery inside the iPhone 8, which would give it about as much capacity as the iPhone 7 Plus.

On the Tom's Guide battery test, the iPhone 7 Plus lasted 10.5 hours of 4G web surfing, which is quite good. And you should expect even more endurance from an OLED iPhone, because the display technology is simply more power efficient than LCD.

In order to deliver an iPhone that's almost all screen up front, Apple is reportedly integrating both the home button and Touch ID functionality directly into the panel, as well as moving to a stacked logic board.

The iPhone 8 should command a hefty premium, too, with at least one prediction of a $1,000 price tag. Apple's new flagship should launch this September, but production has apparently started early.