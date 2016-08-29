Leaked iPhone 7 Specs Reveal Key Changes

The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus should be coming Sept. 7, and now we have what looks like pretty close to final specs for Apple's two new flagships.

Obtained via AppleInsider by way of Chinese website Weibo, the specs spell out some clear differences between the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The iPhone 7 Plus looks like it will offer 3GB of RAM, compared to 2GB for the iPhone 7. But it's the cameras that are getting the most attention.

iPhone 7 Leaked Specs



iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus CPU

A10

A10

RAM

2GB

3GB

Display

4.7 inches (1334 x 750 pixels)

5.5 inches (1920 x 1080 pixels)

Camera (Sensor, Aperture, Pixels)

12 megapixels (1/2.6", f/1.9, 1.3 µm) 12 megapixels (dual sensor, 1/3", f/1.9, TBD)



Storage

32GB

64GB

Battery

1960 mAh

2910 mAh



Based on numerous reports, only the iPhone 7 Plus will boast a dual-sensor camera, which will likely provide better quality images in low light. And if the leaked specs are right, both of the sensors will be slightly larger than the one in the iPhone 7.

The iPhone 7 Plus will likely last a lot longer on a charge than the iPhone 7, as it's expected to pack a 2910 mAh battery, compared with 1960 mAh for the iPhone 7.

For those who care about speed, the rumored A10 CPU inside the iPhone 7 has already been allegedly benchmarked, outpacing the Android phone field on Geekbench 3.

Separately, the Wall Street Journal reported in July that Apple would bump the minimum storage on the iPhone 7 to 32GB, and that the iPhone 7 Plus could go as high as 256GB.

Beyond specs, both versions of the iPhone 7 are said to be water-resistant or water-proof and feature a redesigned Home button that's pressure sensitive. Apple is also expected to ditch the headphone jack on both models.

It won't be long until the official iPhone 7 features are revealed, so stay tuned for further details.