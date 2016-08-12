You Know That iPhone 7 Rumor About Dual Speakers? Well...

By now you may have heard that the iPhone 7 will ditch the headphone jack, which is a huge deal. But at least up until now we believed that the device would slightly make up for that omission with a second speaker. Maybe not so much.

Although early iPhone 7 images have depicted a second set of holes to the left of the Lightning port, a new report from MacRumors says those cute little circles might be just cosmetic. What's the point?

Well, you know Apple prefers symmetrical design, so that could be one reason. And it's not as if the secondary holes will be completely vestigial. MacRumors points to evidence of the mic being positioned behind one of the holes.

The iPhone 7 and iPhone Plus are expected to launch at a Sept. 7 event, and it won't just be about what Apple has taken away. The two phones will reportedly feature new touch-sensitive Home buttons, faster A10 processors (there's already early benchmark results), water-resistant designs and much improved 12-megapixel cameras.

The iPhone 7 Plus might steal the show, though, as it's expected to boast a dual-lens camera that could take mobile photography to the next level and perhaps a Smart Connector for attaching various accessories.

Do you think Apple is making a mistake by potentially eliminating the headphone jack or do you think people should just get over it? Let us know in the comments.