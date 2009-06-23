iPhone 3G Unlocking Tool Ultrasn0w Released

As promised by the iPhone hacking Dev-Team, the software tool to unlock iPhone 3G phones running on the latest 3.0 iPhone OS, is now available to all jailbroken iPhone 3G users.

Those who wish to unlock their previous generation iPhones will first have to jailbreak their devices using the redsn0w or pwnage software available on the Dev-Team blog.

The full list of instructions are as follows:

Ensure you have upgraded to iPhone OS 3.0 Jailbreak your iPhone 3G using redsn0w or PwnageTool (this will also install Cydia/Icy) Run Cydia or Icy Please add the repo repo666.ultrasn0w.com to Cydia or Icy. That last “o” is actually the number zero “0”! If you use the letter “o” you’ll get an error. Search for ‘ultrasn0w’ in cydia or icy and install ultrasn0w Reboot your iPhone 3G T-Mobile USA users should disable 3G before using ultrasn0w

Users of the original 2G iPhone only have to run redsn0w, as the unlocking tool is built into the device. Also, note that all the software mentioned above only applies to the iPhone and iPhone 3G, but not the new iPhone 3G S.

As always, use at your own risk.