iPhone OS 3.0 Already Cracked for Unlock

iPhone and iPhone 3G already free from carrier shackles in 3.0 software.

The iPhone OS 3.0 software isn’t set to be released until Wednesday, but it seems that hackers have already gotten around the protections and are boasting a carrier unlock method.

The iPhone Dev-Team, the group responsible for the QuickPwn and Pwnage jailbreaking and unlocking for the iPhone and iPhone 3G, have posted on its blog that it has successfully unlocked an iPhone running the 3.0 software. This means that the first- and second-generation iPhones will be able to run on any network.

To prove that the unlock is working, the Dev-Team said that it will be doing a live demo of the unlocking software in action on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday evening (just before the big Apple release) we’ll do a live demo of the yellowsn0w carrier unlock working on official 3.0 firmware.   The actual link for the feed will be twittered by @MuscleNerd and also placed here when the feed starts.  The demo should answer everything you need to know about the new yellowsn0w.  But it’s good news for iPhone 3G unlockers everywhere.

The Dev-Team added that it is currently testing new QuickPwn and Pwnage tools that are fully compatible with iTunes 8.2, but the software won’t be released before Apple lets out the new firmware.

So for all of you with the soon to be outdated iPhones, you’ll be unlocked and free. As for the upcoming iPhone 3G S, that’ll be a brand new challenge for the Dev-Team.

  • kelfen 17 June 2009 02:34
    awsome!
  • Tindytim 17 June 2009 02:56
    Is it just me, or does it seem kind of silly to announce this now? I mean, aren't they just giving Apple a head start on fixing this?
  • warezme 17 June 2009 03:46
    Its not like most people can even get their hands on the new 3gs.
  • tayb 17 June 2009 04:04
    What does Apple care if someone unlocks the phone? The device has already been bought and paid for. The only thing they might have to worry about is security.
  • apache_lives 17 June 2009 04:13
    somehow i dont think apple cares too much
  • chripuck 17 June 2009 04:15
    Good news for me... I'll be selling my unlocked and jailbroken phone on ebay once I get my hands on an 3gs. They're still going for nearly $200 if not more so should break even against a 3gs 16gb.
    will it work with sprint?
  • Tindytim 17 June 2009 04:27
    taybWhat does Apple care if someone unlocks the phone? The device has already been bought and paid for. The only thing they might have to worry about is security.I'm sure AT&T will be pretty pissed at Apple if they don't fix it.
  • tayb 17 June 2009 04:43
    TindytimI'm sure AT&T will be pretty pissed at Apple if they don't fix it.
    I don't really think Apple cares at all if AT&T is pissed. Apple has blessed AT&T with the most sought after phone in the history of mobile phones and AT&T has returned the favor by being slow rolling out 3G upgrades, refusing to enable MMS and refusing to offer a tethering plan either for free or for pay. It seems to me that Apple is pretty upset with AT&T as it is and is looking to jump ship as soon as they possibly can. There are other carriers willing to support all of the iPhone's features and abilities and do it better than AT&T could have ever imagined.
  • Tindytim 17 June 2009 05:23
    taybI don't really think Apple cares at all if AT&T is pissed. Apple has blessed AT&T with the most sought after phone in the history of mobile phones and AT&T has returned the favor by being slow rolling out 3G upgrades, refusing to enable MMS and refusing to offer a tethering plan either for free or for pay. It seems to me that Apple is pretty upset with AT&T as it is and is looking to jump ship as soon as they possibly can. There are other carriers willing to support all of the iPhone's features and abilities and do it better than AT&T could have ever imagined.Good point.

    Although, Apple may not be as petty as they've proven themselves to be.
