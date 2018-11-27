iPad Mini Cyber Monday Deal: Now Just $279

Walmart's $279 iPad mini sale is one of the best deals you can find this Cyber Monday, saving you $120.

The fourth-gen mini tablet, normally $400, isn't the newest iPad in the lineup, nor does it have Apple's cutting-edge A12 Bionic processor. But this 7.9-inch tablet offers 128GB of storage and a Retina Display (2048 x 1536), and also runs iOS 12.

In our iPad mini review, we found the iPad mini lasts more than 9 hours on a charge, and unlike the new iPad Pros, it has Touch ID. (Some people prefer the fingerprint sensor to Face ID.)

This deal won't last long, so if you need an iPad for your family and don't want to shell out hundreds of dollars for a pricier iPad Pro, this is the tablet sale to beat this Cyber Monday.