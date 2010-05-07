iPad Hits the Rest of the World on May 28, Almost

The iPad's been out in the U.S. for over a month now, and today we learn when the rest of the world will be getting theirs.

Apple today announced that iPad will be available in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, Switzerland and the UK on Friday, May 28. Customers can pre-order all iPad models from Apple’s online store in all nine countries beginning on Monday, May 10.

Sadly, those of you who are lusting after Apple's "magical" product and live in Austria, Belgium, Hong Kong, Ireland, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand and Singapore will have to wait until July. Ouch.