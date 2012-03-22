New iPad: Wi-Fi and Heat Problems Detected, Tested

Heat Problem Exposed

Apple enjoyed yet another successful product launch, with the latest iPad selling three million units in the first few days of going on sale. But that is being tempered with reports of heat and Wi-Fi problems.

The first problem came up on Tuesday when Consumer Reports issued its first take on the iPad hardware, noting how hot it became while playing games. CR tester Donna L. Tapellini ran the test on an iPad propped up on the iPad Smart Cover and plugged in to a power source.

After 45 minutes of "Infinity Blade II," the back of the new iPad reached temperatures as high as 113 degrees Fahrenheit, 13 degrees hotter than the iPad 2. "The hottest areas weren't evenly distributed throughout the iPad's back, but were concentrated near one corner of the display as shown in the images taken from the rear of the device above."

"During our tests, I held the new iPad in my hands. When it was at its hottest, it felt very warm but not especially uncomfortable if held for a brief period," Tapellini wrote. Consumer Reports said the heat was most concentrated on the lower left-hand corner of the tablet. It wasn't enough for CR to recommend against the iPad, though.