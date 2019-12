One of the most viewed clips on YouTube over the weekend was of a brand new iPad getting the beatdown from a baseball bat.

Justin Kockott, a 19-year-old Pittsburgh high school student, decided to buy an iPad 16GB model from Best Buy; but before even turning it on, he threw it to the ground and pummeled on it with a baseball bat.

The LA Times caught up with Kockott for a brief Q&A to find out why he did it. Here are a few of the exchanges.