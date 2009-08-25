Build A Web-Based Video Security System

Introduction

Ever wanted to watch your kids play while you’re working or monitor your home while you’re away? Getting a professionally installed video surveillance system is a great way to keep an eye on things from afar, but even a basic set up with a few cameras can run several thousand dollars.

The good news is that you can create and set up your own Web-based surveillance system in a couple of hours. In addition to the cameras and software, you’ll need a PC and a home network that’s connected to the Internet in order to remotely observe your home. All told, expect the system to cost less than $800 for a three-camera set up.

Once it is set up, you can catch your kids jumping on the living room couch while you’re working in the kitchen or watch your dog sleeping in his favorite corner. There are serious security benefits to such a system as well, because a video-security system can show that your home is safe and secure while you’re not around. Night and day, the cameras take in what’s going on, record any action, and will alert you when something’s amiss.

Before you start, check with your insurance agent to see if you can get a discount on your home-owners policy for adding a surveillance system. It can potentially cut your premiums by 10%.

Follow along with these step-by-step instructions as I set up three Logitech WiLife cameras in my house. For less than $800, this video-security system won’t break the bank and can give you a little peace of mind.