Intel Unveils Prices For Notebook WiMAX/Wi-Fi Modules

Intel has unveiled the prices for its upcoming Echo Peak WiMAX/Wi-Fi and Shirley Peak Wi-Fi modules with volume shipments of the wireless modules for Montevina-based notebooks to begin gradually from the second and third quarters of this year, according to Intel data and sources at Taiwan network-equipment makers. The launch of Echo Peak and Shirley Peak wireless modules is expected to accelerate migration to 802.11n products and to push down the prices for 802.11n devices as well, said market sources in Taiwan.

