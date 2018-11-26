Killer Deal: Our Favorite Instant Pot Is Now Just $69

Update (11/28): Sadly, the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo deal has ended, but there are still some other sales available. Plus, follow our guide to the best Instant Pot Deals of the season.

We tested every Instant Pot model, and found the Duo was the most consistent when it came to making soft-boiled eggs, cooking long-grain rice, sauteeing onions, cooking chicken thighs, and pork shoulder. While it wasn't the best as a slow-cooker, it excelled at all its other tasks.

Instant Pots are perhaps the best-known brand of pressure cookers; these devices have lids that seal, which raises the internal pressure in the pot, allowing you to cook meals in less time than using traditional methods. Plus, they can also be used for such things as soft-boiling eggs, baking cakes, and even sterilizing things. Instant Pots have automatic settings for many of these activities, which helps to take the guesswork out for novice home cooks.

MORE: Amazon Black Friday Deals: The Biggest Sales Right Now