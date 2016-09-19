This Wearable Promises to Give You Lucid Dreams

A new brainwave-monitoring wearable device that could improve sleep is up for backing on Kickstarter.



By monitoring your movement, heart rate and body temperature, the $145, forehead-mounted iBand+ can measure your sleep phases and react accordingly, supposedly to guide you into lucid dreaming.

Using the iBand app, you can play soothing music through speakers on your pillow and lights will blink over your eyelids in patterns that will depend on your sleep state, according to the company.

Besides improving sleep, the iBand+ can give its users virtual reality experience in a dream world, "a world with no rules and consequences," according to Arenar's Kickstarter page.

It's unclear what the long term effects would be from using this kind of device, but millions of people could be looking for help getting better sleep. About 50 to 70 million adults in the United States have a sleep disorder, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And it shouldn't be a surprise that Arenar wants to have a place in virtual reality. The augmented and virtual reality market is expected to be worth $120 billion in the year.

Hoping to integrate data gathered by its device into other apps, Arenar is also selling a $280 developer edition that comes with EEG brain wave data.

Until more research is done on the device, we're hesitant to recommend iBand+, especially for someone with epilepsy. Lucid dreams can be great, but the fear of lucid nightmares could make it hard to fall asleep at night.



Despite its naming, the iBand+ app can run on both iOS and Android phones.