Apple Launches iTunes for Mexico

While the App Store has been available to Mexicans since it launched in the summer of 2008, the country has been iTuneless this entire time. We've had iTunes for over six years, yet our neighbors have gone without. Well, not anymore.



The Mexican iTunes store launched this week and features music from the four major record labels along with music videos. Apple put the pricing of songs in the Mexican iTunes store at about 12 pesos, which coverts to roughly $0.90. Entire albums are priced at 120 pesos or just over $9.10.



Retailers uch as Liverpool, Mixup, Office Depot, El Palacio de Hierro and Sanborns will be selling iTunes Gift Cards in denominations of 200, 300, and 600 pesos.