Apple Releases Fix for Vista Users' BSOD

Apple has re-released iTunes 8.0 for Windows Vista users following complaints from numerous users that the iTunes upgrade had resulted in the dreaded Blue Screen of Death.

When iTunes 8.0 was released last Tuesday, a significant amount of Vista users reported that after upgrading to iTunes 8.0, their computer either immediately restarted or gave them a blue screen error when connecting their device to the computer. Complaints involved both iPhones and iPods. Users claimed that the problem was with one of Apple’s USB drivers, which the company seems to have replaced with an older driver, from a July iTunes update.

Apple released a support document advising customers to uninstall Apple Mobile Device Support and iTunes 8.0, download the update again and reinstall. The company also said that it was important users do not use the iTunes8Setup or iTunes864Setup file they had previously downloaded.

It all brings us back to blue-screen troubles with iTunes 7.7. XP and Vista users reported blue screens when syncing the Touch or iPhone. Apple released support notes informing users that an update to SP1 would fix the problem.

iTunes 8.0 can be downloaded from here.

12 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Chevelle454 16 September 2008 00:28
    Itunes is one of the worst programs evermade.
  • nekatreven 16 September 2008 00:36
    This is just another instance of Apple proving that their stuff is no better than anyone else's.

    When they were working with just their tiny market share that used Macs, sure, they were near perfect; and they wouldn't shut up about it either.

    As they deal with larger customer bases and more varied products and services, they've blown something up or set something on fire with nearly every major new product or service release this year.

    Welcome to the real world Apple, where you have just as many problems and cause just as much crap as anyone else.
  • Pei-chen 16 September 2008 00:40
    My XP PC freezes everytime I opened QuickTime. This, according to Apple, made me an angry PC user who can't wait to switch to "it just works".
  • captaincharisma 16 September 2008 00:48
    i can't stand itunes it more like a virus to me in that they install some services that run in the background and in your system tray. i was so glad when i found out i could manger my ipod with winamp. for updating my ipod firmware i just installed itunes on an xp virtual machine
  • Houndsteeth 16 September 2008 01:13
    If this is a problem with USB drivers (which are supposed to be loaded in user space, not loaded to the system), why is it causing a BSOD? This sounds like an inherent flaw in the OS that a bad USB driver could bring down the entire OS. I have dealt with bad USB drivers in all kinds of posix environments, and yes, it will crash whichever application was accessing the device through the improper driver, to include a situation where the windowing system even crashed, but not once has it caused a kernel panic that I was able to observe (which is on par with a BSOD in a posix environment).

    By the way, the drivers in question did pass WHQL certification, if I remember reading correctly. The problem the drivers encountered was when there was another USB device driver loaded. The BSOD did not occur when the iPod was the only device on the bus.

    Yes this was probably Apple's fault. And you know what? They are fixing it. All companies have problems. All of them. It's how they fix their problems that makes or breaks the company.
  • Lennies 16 September 2008 01:26
    I was getting purple screens in 3D gaming with my NVidia 8800 GTS 512. I uninstalled the Apple software and the purple screens are history, too.
  • 16 September 2008 03:15
    Wasn't Vista supposed to be more stable by trying to prevent system crashes and simply kill the process only ... or wait I guess that's UNIX.

    Regardless, one would think Apple has some sort of QC before releasing software.
  • Master Exon 16 September 2008 04:39
    My computer is 10x faster than the one I had 6 years ago and QuickTime didn't lag/freeze ever back then.
  • falchard 16 September 2008 05:02
    Apple is the master of the BSoD.
  • Pei-chen 16 September 2008 07:53
    Master ExonMy computer is 10x faster than the one I had 6 years ago and QuickTime didn't lag/freeze ever back then.My computer is an E6400 on an ASUS P5B Deluxe with 2GB of RAM.
