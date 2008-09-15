Apple Releases Fix for Vista Users' BSOD

When iTunes 8.0 was released last Tuesday, a significant amount of Vista users reported that after upgrading to iTunes 8.0, their computer either immediately restarted or gave them a blue screen error when connecting their device to the computer. Complaints involved both iPhones and iPods. Users claimed that the problem was with one of Apple’s USB drivers, which the company seems to have replaced with an older driver, from a July iTunes update.
Apple released a support document advising customers to uninstall Apple Mobile Device Support and iTunes 8.0, download the update again and reinstall. The company also said that it was important users do not use the iTunes8Setup or iTunes864Setup file they had previously downloaded.
It all brings us back to blue-screen troubles with iTunes 7.7. XP and Vista users reported blue screens when syncing the Touch or iPhone. Apple released support notes informing users that an update to SP1 would fix the problem.
iTunes 8.0 can be downloaded from here.
When they were working with just their tiny market share that used Macs, sure, they were near perfect; and they wouldn't shut up about it either.
As they deal with larger customer bases and more varied products and services, they've blown something up or set something on fire with nearly every major new product or service release this year.
Welcome to the real world Apple, where you have just as many problems and cause just as much crap as anyone else.
By the way, the drivers in question did pass WHQL certification, if I remember reading correctly. The problem the drivers encountered was when there was another USB device driver loaded. The BSOD did not occur when the iPod was the only device on the bus.
Yes this was probably Apple's fault. And you know what? They are fixing it. All companies have problems. All of them. It's how they fix their problems that makes or breaks the company.
Regardless, one would think Apple has some sort of QC before releasing software.