UK iPhone Ad Banned for False Advertising

Advertising Standards Authority claims iPhone ad was misleading users and potential customers.

The Authority banned the ad following complaints that it allowed users to fully browse the web with access to “all parts of the Internet,” despite that fact that the handset does not support Java or Flash. The 30 second advertisement includes a voice-over detailing what “parts” of the net you might need, finishing up with the claim that the iPhone has it all.

“You never know which part of the Internet you’ll need. The do you need sun cream part? The what’s the quickest way to the airport part? The what about an ocean view room part? Or the can you really afford this part? Which is why all the parts of the Internet are on the iPhone."

Apparently the ASA received complaints from two customers who had seen the ad and felt it was misleading. However, while consumers believe the ad was stretching the truth a little, the Guardian reports that Apple said the aim of the ad was to highlight how the iPhone can offer access to all websites, rather than lower-level access to WAP versions of sites or access only to those selected by service providers.

Apple went on to say Safari was built to open internet standards it could not ensure compatibility with "every third-party technology in the marketplace."

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Hitokage 28 August 2008 19:31
    See, this is what happens when Apple tries to explain things about their product. They might as well stick to the lame-ass "insult the other competitor over and over" strategy without revealing a single detail about their own product. It seems to work for all those blind fanboys and their addiction to switching.
  • hellwig 28 August 2008 20:54
    Every 3rd party ap? I can understand not wanting to pay Adobe distribution royalties for including a flash player on every iPhone, but Java has been included on nearly ever other phone released in the last few years. Apple didn't include Java because they didn't want just anyone to write iPhone apps. They used a proprietary system so they could control everything that ran on their phone (thus the iPhone application store). They couldn't include Java and then tell people they couldn't run certain apps (that's anti-competative and illegal). Instead, they didn't include Java, so there was no open system people could write for, thus they could control the apps that run on it. This is typical Apple "mine" behavior that Apple users seem to ignore.
