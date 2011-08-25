Report: iPhone 4 and 5 Coming to Sprint in October

When the iPhone first launched, it was exclusive to AT&T. However, if the latest rumors about the iPhone 5 turn out to be true, Apple's smartphone could end up on the top three US carriers before the end of the year.

The Wall Street Journal today cites those all-knowing 'people familiar with the matter' in reporting that Sprint will start selling the newest (and as-yet-unannounced) iPhone in mid-October, as well as the already available iPhone 4. These two sources say that both AT&T and Verizon will also start selling the iPhone 5 in mid-October. If these reports are true, this means that the iPhones 4 and 5 will be available on all three of the nation's biggest carriers come fall.

The iPhone would be a huge boon for Sprint if it can manage to secure it. According to WSJ, the company actually blamed the fact that both of its major competitors offer the iPhone as one of the reasons for its decline in subscribers. And, now that Verizon's got a CDMA version of the phone, it makes sense that Sprint (also CDMA) would be able to pick it up, too.

Any Sprint users out there itching to get the iPhone? Let us know in the comments below!

