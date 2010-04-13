VIDEO: Samsung i8910 HD Multitasks 62 Apps

Could you imagine a smartphone running 62 apps at one time? That just doesn't seem possible, especially for those of us who thrive on taking down unnecessary processes in task-killer apps such as the one in the Droid. HDBlog.it has it all up and running flawlessly on a Samsung i8910 HD using a custom ROM by HyperX.

The device itself had 194 MB of RAM at boot-up, however with all the applications running in the background, there's apparently still 5 MB left to spare. A video, shown below, provides visual proof of the feat, showing apps such as Opera Mobile, YouTube, Quickoffice, RoadSync, PowerMP3 and many more running in the background. The icons and menus are even tossed around without much effort.

Of course there's no hope for the battery to survive very long in such a scenario.