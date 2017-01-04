Hypersuit Exoskeleton Turns You into a VR Superhero

"I believe I can fly." Especially when I'm lying stomach down on a steel and leather harness, my arms stretched out over two metal contraptions and my hands grasping a pair of sturdy handles while wearing an HTC Vive headset.

France-based company Theory has created an exoskeleton of sorts that when paired with a VR headset can make even the most grounded person feel like they can fly like their favorite superhero.

Why You Should Care

Even though the Hypersuit is clearly a prototype at this point, the possibilities are intriguing. I mean who would want to experience flying high like Superman? The exoskeleton's rather large frame prevents it from being from being a feasible home device, but this the exact thing you'd want to see at a virtual reality arcade.

Key Specs

If soaring through the heavens isn't your thing, Theory offers several other simulations including Cosmonaut, Flying Suit or Base Jump.

To navigate the world, you use your head to adjust the camera and move your arms to control your direction.

MORE: Best VR Headsets

First Impressions

Climbing aboard the Hypersuit exoskeleton is a little like getting on a motorcycle. After donning the Vive and straddling the seat, I laid down on my stomach and placed my arms along the portion of the device reserved for my arms. A large fan was pointed at my face to create the illusion of flying into a headwind. When the simulation began, I found myself soaring through a pastel-colored valley lined with trees with big blue rings I was supposed to fly through.



Ultimately, I found the task easier said than done. Despite pushing down on the controls while bringing my arms together in order to force myself into a downward flight pattern, I often found myself floating away -- or veering off to the left and crashing into a nearby cliff. After several tries, however, I started getting the hang of it flexing my right arm to go right and vice versa.

In my best run, I managed to maneuver through several rings which took me from a pastel pasture to an icy blue castle.

Outlook

Although it's not ready for primetime yet, the Hypersuit is just the sort of thing I'd want to try out in a VR arcade. If Theory can make the controls easier to use, I can see a bunch of people lined waiting to take their turn in the wild, blue yonder.