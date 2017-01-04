HyperX Revolver S Makes Surround Sound Simple

I've long been a fan of HyperX's gaming headsets thanks to their good sound and best-in-class comfort, but they always seemed to trail the competition when it came to special features. That could all change this March with the $149 HyperX Cloud Revolver S, which is the first gaming headset to offer plug-and-play Dolby surround sound without the need for any extra software.

Key Specs and Features

The Cloud Revolver S is nearly identical to the standard Cloud Revolver, though it trades the original model's red highlights and glossy finish for a matte, black-and-white look that's less aggressive but every bit as slick.

The headset features a USB dongle that lets you activate Dolby Headphone 7.1 sound with the push of a button, while also providing controls for mic muting, game and chat volume, and three separate EQ settings: bass boost, flat and vocal-heavy. If you prefer to use the Revolver S with your gaming console or mobile device, you can simply unplug the USB box and use the standard 3.5mm audio jack.

The new headset retains the Revolver's sturdy suspension headband and memory foam earcups, though it has a wider design built to be more comfortable.

Early Impressions

After listening to a bit of The Weeknd's "Starboy" on the Revolver S, I was impressed by both the overall soundstage as well as the strength of each individual audio preset. There was a noticeable layer of immersion with Dolby sound activated, and the bass boost and dialogue modes did a nice job highlighting the track's thumping bass and silky vocals, respectively. I still need to see how the Revolver S holds up in games, but based on my time with the original Revolver, I'm pretty confident in its abilities.

As someone burnt out on the ubiquity of red-and-black gaming peripherals, I find the Revolver S' white highlights to be a welcome change.

Why You Should Care

HyperX makes some of the best gaming headsets in the business, and with the Revolver S, the company is finally offering a high-end option for folks who want easy access to surround sound. The fact that you don't have to download any extra software to customize your audio is a major plus.

MORE: Best Gaming Headsets

Pricing and Availability