Save $50 on the Huawei Honor 5X Phone

One of the best budget smartphones on the market just got cheaper. For a limited time, Amazon takes $50 off the Editors' Choice Huawei Honor 5X.

Nothing about the Honor 5X suggests a budget phone. Clad in a premium metal body, it packs a 1080p display, superb battery life, and speedy fingerprint sensor. Yet this attractive Android handheld will only set you back $149.99.

In terms of hardware, the Honor 5X doesn't disappoint. It packs a 5.5-inch 1080p display, 1.5/1.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 616 CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 5MP/13MP front and rear cameras, respectively.

Although it only offers 16GB of storage, the phone can either accommodate two microSD cards and one nano SIM simultaneously or two SIM cards and one microSD card. This lets you either greatly expand its storage or keep international SIM cards active.

In our hands-on test with the Honor 5X, the phone's camera lenses took sharp, colorful photos and were even able to capture detail in low light settings. Instagram addicts can also rest assured that the phone's battery, which lasted 9 hours and 22 minutes, will get you through an entire day of posting and browsing through feeds.

The phone works on GSM networks like AT&T and T-Mobile only. Also, keep in mind that its successor, the Honor 6X, is available in stores for $250. But for $100 less, the Honor 5X is still an outstanding deal.