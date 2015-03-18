HTC's 'Uh Oh' Plan Replaces Your Broken Phone for Free

Owners of HTC One smartphones just got a little extra protection for their new devices. The company released details of a new insurance plan called Uh Oh Protection, a free service that gives customers a replacement phone at no cost or $100 towards the purchase of a new HTC device.

The plan protects HTC One smartphones that have suffered from a cracked screen or water damage within the first 12 months of purchase. According to HTC's website, you don't even have to sign up or opt in to the plan. If you want to take advantage of the offer in the first year you have your device, you must call HTC's customer support to let them know.

Then, you have two options: send HTC your damaged phone and wait two days for your new phone to arrive, or receive a new phone the next day and send your damaged phone to HTC after you get it. There is a catch to that last option - you must give HTC a credit card number and the company will place a $299 hold on it until they receive your damaged phone. Once you receive your new phone, you only have to insert your old SIM card into it or restore all your information using HTC Backup.

Even if you decide not to go with Uh Oh Protection, HTC wants to make it worth your while to stay with its smartphones by giving you a $100 credit towards the cost of your next One device. Either option is enticing, considering most insurance plans from other manufacturers have hidden fees. Apple and Samsung both have protection plans, but they'll cost you $99 just to have the service in addition to $75 to $79 per claim.

The other perk of Uh Oh Protection is that HTC covers you even when you switch carriers. That means if you need to give back your One smartphone when you switch over, the protection plan still stands, and you can take advantage of either the free new phone or $100 credit.

While the plan only protects One devices within the first year of use, it's a pretty aggressive move by HTC to keep customers coming back to its hardware. The company launched the new HTC One M9 at Mobile World Congress this year, right alongside its biggest competition, Samsung's new Galaxy S6.

