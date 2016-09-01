HTC is Now Copying the iPhone's Naming Convention, Too

HTC has unveiled an successor to its not-so-widely accepted HTC One A9 and it's already being criticized.

Like Apple's iPhone "s" models, the new A9s appears to be a slight modification to the A9. But unlike iPhones, this new version comes with simpler features than its predecessor.

You get a 5-inch screen displaying 720p instead of 1080p on the original, and 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage on the low end vs. 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage on the A9.

Like the A9, the A9s does looks an awful lot like the iPhone, complete with the bands on the back, but a bit more so now that it won't have the HTC logo on the front.



HTC did not disclose a price for the device, but given the downgrade in features, we'd expect it to be less than the A9's $429.99 asking price. The A9s is expected to make it to consumer's hands in October and come in black, gold and silver.