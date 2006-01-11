HP's Pavilion dv8000z Is Big, Heavy and Full of Features

Sidebar: A CPU Upgrade Is Nearly Impossible

Naturally, we tried our best to scope out the system's components. Though many notebooks make it relatively easy to swap out the CPU, this is not the case with the HP Pavilion dv8000z. We had to remove over 50 screws but still couldn't get at the object of our desire.

The following photos provide a couple of shots of what occurred during our doomed quest to obtain CPU access.

We had to remove each and every one of these screws.

Here's how the underside of the dv8000z case looks once all components except for the motherboard have been removed.

At any rate, we did manage to get a look at the Southbridge and the dedicated video RAM, as well as the back side of the CPU socket (click on the image to see a larger photo).

The Pavilion dv8000z system board.

The dedicated video RAM for the integrated x200 graphics core on the motherboard.

The Southbridge from the ATI chipset.

Thus, should you decide to purchase a dv8000z for yourself, you'll probably have to forgo the prospect of a do-it-yourself CPU upgrade - unless you are especially technically inclined and have the necessary patience.