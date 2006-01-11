HP's Pavilion dv8000z Is Big, Heavy and Full of Features

Display Brightness, Contrast And Brightness Uniformity

The following charts show our measurements of the dv8000z's display brightness and contrast as well as for various other notebooks we've tested in past weeks and months.

The display is certainly bright enough for normal indoor lighting conditions. But when compared to the super-bright and contrast-rich display in the Toshiba 17" Qosmio G25, this monitor looks dim and dark. Under bright indoor lighting or outdoors, this display won't win any prizes. The contrast level of 1:455 (black/white) is very good, however.