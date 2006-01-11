HP's Pavilion dv8000z Is Big, Heavy and Full of Features

PCMark05, Continued

PCMark05 Analysis And Conclusions

The slower core clock speed that the 2.0 GHz Turion 64 ML-37 uses explains why results for the dv8000z lag a little behind our comparison units in these tests.

The memory benchmark shows that performance is slowest when you turn off the dedicated video RAM in the dv8000z. In that case, the graphics subsystem and the CPU must divvy up the memory bandwidth of the RAM between them. The highest score is realized when the BIOS is configured so that the graphics subsystem uses only the dedicated video RAM. In that case, the entire memory bandwidth for system RAM is available to the CPU. Obviously, the combination of dedicated video RAM and an integrated graphics core is better than a classic shared memory solution. And in fact, the graphics benchmark in PCMark2005 confirms these findings.