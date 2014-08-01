HP-Powered Smartwatch is Sexiest Yet

Smartwatches are slowly seeping into the mainstream with devices like the LG G Watch and Samsung Gear Live, and now HP is entering the market with its sights set on the upper class. The tech giant is teaming with designer Michael Bastian to launch a new smartwatch this fall, and the band looks decidedly more luxurious (and expensive) than any other wrist-worn wearable available right now.

Currently billed as simply "A Michael Bastian Smartwatch" on retailer Gilt, HP's luxury wearable will sync with iOS and Android devices and provide standard smartwatch functionality like e-mail and text notifications, news and weather updates and music playback. The Gilt website only provides a brief glimpse at the device, which has a black body and a circular, blue-hued watch face.

A separate sketch of the upcoming smartwatch line by Bastian provides a better look at what we might see this fall. The watches shown in the drawing look to have leather wristbands with different-colored frames around the watch face. As pictured in Gilt's image, the face itself is a circular dome, with a circular clock taking up the top left portion of the display.

This isn't the first time wearables have weaved into high fashion; Google recently launched a line of premium Glass frames in partnership with famed designer Diane von Furstenberg. The Moto 360 is yet another looker in this young category, as it's the only Android Wear device with a round face.

There's no word yet on a specific release date or price for HP and Bastian's collaboration, but you can sign up to receive updates on the product on Gilt. While its luxury lineage could make it one of the most expensive smartwatches out there, the wearable could find a niche among those who deem the current crop of wrist devices too geeky.

via Gilt, Fashionista

