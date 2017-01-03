HP's Curvy New All-in-One Will Blow You Away

All-in-one PCs make for great family desktops, but what if they could also double as home entertainment centers? That's what HP is looking to accomplish with the Envy Curved AiO 34, which touts a stunning curved display and a built-in soundbar that could make it the ultimate PC for kicking back with movies and TV shows.

Starting Price: $1,729



Available: Jan. 11 (HP.com), Feb. 26 (select retailers)

Key Specs: The AiO's 34-inch, quad-HD display packs a 178-degree viewing angle so that the whole family can crowd around the action, as well as barely visible bezels that should provide plenty of immersion.

But the real star here is the integrated Bang & Olufsen-branded soundbar at the base, which features directional audio and a built-in audio dial for changing volume on the fly.

Under the hood, you’ve got up to a 7th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, optional Nvidia graphics and up to a 256GB SSD with a 2TB hard drive. There's also a privacy camera that you can hide when you're not using it.

Why You Should Care: The AiO 34 isn't the first all-in-one that looks like a gorgeously slim monitor, but it's one of the first we've seen that packs a built-in soundbar. That means that you shouldn't have to dole out for extra speakers for great desktop audio, which could make HP's new PC an excellent value for those looking for a new computer that can also serve as a mini entertainment center.

We're eager to spend more time with the AiO 34 to see how it stacks up to competitors from the likes of Apple, Asus and Lenovo, so stay tuned for our full review.