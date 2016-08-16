How to Get Into the Titanfall 2 Beta

If waiting for the Oct. 28 release date for Titanfall 2 feels more painful than a gut-punch from a giant robot, worry not; you'll have a few chances to try out the game early. Developer Respawn Entertainment is holding two "tech tests" for its highly-anticipated multiplayer shooter over the next two weekends -- but only for console players.

The two tests will run from Aug. 19-21 and Aug. 26-28 for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. PC players are unfortunately out of luck -- in a lengthy note, Respawn CEO Vince Zampella explained that the team is trying to avoid the massive leaks and spoilers that usually come when tech-saavy fans dig through a beta game's code (this is the first Titanfall with a story mode, after all). There are also some PC optimization kinks to be worked out, according to Respawn.

To get the beta, simply fire up your console of choice, go to the Xbox or PlayStation store, search for "Titanfall 2" and download the Titanfall 2 Multiplayer Tech Test. Once the test dates begin, you'll be good to go.

The first test weekend will let you try out two modes -- Pilots vs Pilots and Bounty Hunt -- across three maps, with six main weapons and two Titan robots to choose from. The second weekend adds some extra content, including Amped Hardpoint mode, an additional map, three extra weapons and the Cloak ability for Pilots. But really, all that matters is the grappling hook.

We've had a blast with what we've played of Titanfall 2 so far, and we're looking forward to doing more shooting, wall-running, robot blasting and hook-swinging over the next two weekends. Of course, we also have a fully fledged (and pretty great-looking) story campaign to look forward to this time around, which could help Titanfall 2 hold its own against a fall deluge of shooters that includes Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Gears of War 4 and Battlefield 1.